    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-15 Eagles fly over the Team Kadena patch in this video animation for the 18th Wing and the Shogun Warriors, Dec. 11, 2022. Team Kadena’s mission is to project decisive airpower, in coordination with allies and partners, to ensure regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force animation by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 18:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867596
    VIRIN: 221213-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109366971
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kadena Logo Animation, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

