Team Kadena Logo Animation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867596" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two F-15 Eagles fly over the Team Kadena patch in this video animation for the 18th Wing and the Shogun Warriors, Dec. 11, 2022. Team Kadena’s mission is to project decisive airpower, in coordination with allies and partners, to ensure regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force animation by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)