    COMMEX Day 2

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with the 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct a communication field exercise on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to plan and execute setting up equipment to provide communication resources in preparation for exercise Balikatan. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 23:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867595
    VIRIN: 221207-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_109366970
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMMEX Day 2, by LCpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARINES
    COMMUNICATION EXERCISE
    III MEF
    7TH COMM
    COMMEX
    III MIG

