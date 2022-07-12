COMMEX Day 2

U.S. Marines with the 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct a communication field exercise on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to plan and execute setting up equipment to provide communication resources in preparation for exercise Balikatan. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
