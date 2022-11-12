HSC 23 "Wildcards" fly MH-60S from USS Portland for NASA Artemis I Orion Spacecraft Recovery

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 11, 2022) MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 and embarked aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) support the NASA Artemis I Orion spacecraft recovery, Dec. 11, 2022. Portland, along with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet in support of the recovery. The retrieval operation is part of a Department of Defense effort that integrates combatant command service capabilities to determine best practices for safely retrieving spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner for supporting NASA, including its amphibious and expeditionary capabilities with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2022 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867591
|VIRIN:
|221211-N-VQ947-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109366865
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
