United States Ambassador Rahm Emanuel from the U.S. Embassy here in Japan came to visit Camp Askaka for Exercise Yama Sakura 83. His visit was to get a more understanding of the continued partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2022 17:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867563
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109366084
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yama Sakura 83 US Ambassador Visit, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT