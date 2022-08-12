U.S. Soldiers assigned to Mortar Platoon, Hellhound Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), conduct a call for fire mission using a high explosive round from an M252 81mm Mortar system during a live fire exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Dec. 8, 2022. The 3-1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2022 06:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867547
|VIRIN:
|221208-A-JC891-564
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109365755
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mortar Platoon Launch the Range, by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3-8 CAV
Europe Command
Enhanced Forward Presence
Battlegroup Poland
3rd Battalion; 8th Cavalry Regiment; NATO; BPTA
LEAVE A COMMENT