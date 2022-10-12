Seven C-130 Aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force take part in an elephant walk on conclusion of Operation Christmas Drop 2022, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 10, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is the longest running Department of Defense humanitarian mission that delivers critical aid to island communities throughout the western Pacific while also providing an opportunity for aircrew to hone important skills needed for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2022 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867543
|VIRIN:
|221210-F-EM228-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109365728
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2022 Elephant Walk, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
