    Operation Christmas Drop 22

    GUAM

    12.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self-Defense aircrew from the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, Komaki Air Base, Japan, U.S. Air Force Col. Julie Gaulin, Vice Commander, 374th Airlift Wing, and Col. Richard McElhaney, Commander, 36th Contingency Response Group deliver supply bundles to Ngatik and Oroluk Atoll in the western Pacific from the back of a JASDF C-130H Hercules, during Operation Christmas Drop 2022, Dec. 8, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is the longest running Department of Defense humanitarian mission that delivers critical aid to island communities throughout the western Pacific while also providing an opportunity for aircrew to hone important skills needed for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 16:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867542
    VIRIN: 221208-F-EM228-9002
    Filename: DOD_109365727
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: GU

    1CTCS
    36th Wing
    JASDF
    374th Airlift Wing
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD22

