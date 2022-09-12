Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs individual 23 miles off the coast of San Francisco

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard medevaced a 63-year-old male off the fishing vessel New Huck Finn approximately 23 miles southwest of Point Reyes, California, Dec. 9, 2022. The fishing vessel New Huck Finn contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders around 10:15 a.m., reporting a crew member was in need of medical assistance due to symptoms related to a cardiac event. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867516
    VIRIN: 221209-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_109365507
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs individual 23 miles off the coast of San Francisco, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    California
    Helicopter Footage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT