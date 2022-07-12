Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Hood garrison command team roots for the Army Black Knights

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    III Armored Corps

    Col. Chad Foster, Fort Hood garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, from Fort Hood garrison command sergeant major, reminisce about childhood memories while rooting for the Army Black Knights in Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 16:46
    Category: Greetings
    This work, The Fort Hood garrison command team roots for the Army Black Knights, by SSG Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    Go Army
    Soldiers
    Army Black Knight
    III Armored Corps

