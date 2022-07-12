Soldiers from III Armored Corps and Fort Hood send a message to the Army Black Knights in Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 7,2022 ahead of the Army/Navy Game 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 16:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867481
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-KC249-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109365039
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood roots for the Army Black Nights, by SSG Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT