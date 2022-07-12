Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps and Fort Hood roots for the Army Black Nights

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    III Armored Corps

    Soldiers from III Armored Corps and Fort Hood send a message to the Army Black Knights in Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 7,2022 ahead of the Army/Navy Game 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 16:44
    Category: Greetings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood roots for the Army Black Nights, by SSG Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Football
    Fort Hood
    Army Black Knights
    Go Army
    III Armored Corps

