Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC) student, USNavy Lt. Cdr. Leslie Fuentes sends Holiday greetings. She is from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 15:32
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867467
|VIRIN:
|221201-D-LM057-559
|Filename:
|DOD_109364865
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|VEGA BAJA, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USNavy Lt. Cdr. Leslie Fuentes - WHINSEC, Fort Benning, GA - Telemundo - Holiday, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
