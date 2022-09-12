Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Handel's Messiah, A Naval Academy Tradition 2022

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Andrew Miller and Daniel Zaborowski

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    A performance by the USNA Glee Club and Chorus with the Annapolis Symphony and guest soloists.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 15:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 867461
    Filename: DOD_109364732
    Length: 00:57:34
    Location: US

    This work, Handel's Messiah, A Naval Academy Tradition 2022, by Andrew Miller and Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNA
    USNA Glee Club and Chorus
    Annapolis Symphony

