Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 DoD CIO Awards Program Ceremony and Reception

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) Annual Awards Program, now in its 22nd year, recognizes individuals and teams within DoD for exceptional achievements within the DoD CIO portfolio of capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 15:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 867454
    Filename: DOD_109364563
    Length: 00:53:48
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD CIO Awards Program Ceremony and Reception, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD Chief Information Officer
    2022 DoD CIO Awards Program Ceremony and Reception

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT