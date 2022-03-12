Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Holiday Season arrives at the 142nd Wing

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank and Airman 1st Class Yuki Klein

    142nd Wing

    The holiday season was in full force at the 142nd Wing during a snowy December Drill weekend at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. Throughout the weekend, Airmen from the wing took part in a variety of festive activities organized by the base Resiliency team. At "Santa's Workshop" in the resiliency center, Airmen enjoyed a selection of free stocking stuffers, and tasty holiday treats. On Sunday of drill Santa Claus himself arrived on an F-15 and took time to meet and take photos with military families. It's an effort to give back to servicemembers, and the highlight important resources available to Airmen and their families.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 15:12
    Length: 00:02:00
    This work, The Holiday Season arrives at the 142nd Wing, by SSgt Alexander Frank and A1C Yuki Klein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

