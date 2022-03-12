The Holiday Season arrives at the 142nd Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The holiday season was in full force at the 142nd Wing during a snowy December Drill weekend at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. Throughout the weekend, Airmen from the wing took part in a variety of festive activities organized by the base Resiliency team. At "Santa's Workshop" in the resiliency center, Airmen enjoyed a selection of free stocking stuffers, and tasty holiday treats. On Sunday of drill Santa Claus himself arrived on an F-15 and took time to meet and take photos with military families. It's an effort to give back to servicemembers, and the highlight important resources available to Airmen and their families.