    Go Navy Beat Army Spirit Spot-Long Version

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force and team send message of support to the Navy football team vs. Army for game scheduled Dec. 10, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867440
    VIRIN: 221208-N-LO372-0002
    Filename: DOD_109364298
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Navy Beat Army Spirit Spot-Long Version, by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

