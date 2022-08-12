Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go Navy Beat Army Spirit Spot-Short

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force and team send message of support to the Navy football team vs. Army for game scheduled Dec. 10, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 12:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867421
    VIRIN: 221208-N-LO372-0001
    Filename: DOD_109364223
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Navy Beat Army Spirit Spot-Short, by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AcademyGames2022
    army navy game 2022
    Vice Adm John Mustin
    Chief of Navy Reserve
    Go Navy Beat Army Shoutout
    Vice Adm. Sean Buck

    PODCASTS

    Army Newswatch Army Newswatch
    From the offices in the Pentagon to the Soldiers in the field,...

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT