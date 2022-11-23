Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC2 Anitah Chebahtah: A Native American Legacy

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2022

    All Hands Magazine

    A video showcasing MC2 Anita Chenahtah's Native American Heritage, and family history of military service.

    Date Posted: 12.09.2022
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    US Navy
    Military Family
    native american
    native american ancestry
    military service

