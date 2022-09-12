U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division arrive in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce in Poznan, Poland, Dec. 9, 2022. The 1 ID is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. James Alegria, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 08:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867387
|VIRIN:
|221209-A-HV314-389
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109363816
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1 ID Soldiers Arrive in Poland, by SGT James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT