    1 ID Soldiers Arrive in Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    12.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Alegria 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division arrive in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce in Poznan, Poland, Dec. 9, 2022. The 1 ID is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. James Alegria, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 08:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867387
    VIRIN: 221209-A-HV314-389
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109363816
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    TAGS

    Poland
    V Corps
    Poznan
    Victory Corps
    1 Infantry Division

