The Candy Man

Social Media short feature highlighting U.S. Air Force Col. Gail "The Candy Bomber" Halvorsen. He is best known as the "Berlin Candy Bomber" or "Uncle Wiggly Wings" and gained fame for dropping candy to German children during the Berlin Airlift from 1948 to 1949. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley L. Cheesman/released)