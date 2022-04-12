Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Candy Man

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    All Hands Magazine

    Social Media short feature highlighting U.S. Air Force Col. Gail "The Candy Bomber" Halvorsen. He is best known as the "Berlin Candy Bomber" or "Uncle Wiggly Wings" and gained fame for dropping candy to German children during the Berlin Airlift from 1948 to 1949. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley L. Cheesman/released)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 06:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867378
    VIRIN: 221104-N-FN525-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363761
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    Candy
    Bomber
    Chocolate
    Children
    WWII
    USAF

