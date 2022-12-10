Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember 67 - USS Cole

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Clay  

    All Hands Magazine

    Social Media short feature to remember the terrorist attack on USS Cole on October 12, 2000. Includes interview with Master Chief (Ret.) James Parlier. Excerpts from U.S. Navy 2017 documentary "Return to Cole". (U.S. Navy video by All Hands Magazine/released)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 06:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867372
    VIRIN: 221012-N-UX013-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363726
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember 67 - USS Cole, by PO1 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor
    Cole
    History
    Attack

