Social Media short feature to remember the terrorist attack on USS Cole on October 12, 2000. Includes interview with Master Chief (Ret.) James Parlier. Excerpts from U.S. Navy 2017 documentary "Return to Cole". (U.S. Navy video by All Hands Magazine/released)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 06:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867372
|VIRIN:
|221012-N-UX013-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109363726
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Remember 67 - USS Cole, by PO1 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
