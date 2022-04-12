U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, conduct demolition training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. MWSS-171 Marines participated in demolition training with live explosives to enhance combat readiness when operating in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 03:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867361
|VIRIN:
|221204-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109363451
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MWSS-171 Conduct Demolition Training (B-Roll), by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
