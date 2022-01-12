U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, arrive at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2022. Ryukyu Vice is a joint, fixed-wing aviation command and control exercise that provides critical training to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing tactical air control personnel through offensive, defensive and counter-air live-flight scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 03:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867357
|VIRIN:
|221201-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109363423
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VMFA-312 Arrive at Kadena Air Base in Support of Ryukyu Vice 23.1 (B-Roll), by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT