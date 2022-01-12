Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-312 Arrive at Kadena Air Base in Support of Ryukyu Vice 23.1 (B-Roll)

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, arrive at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2022. Ryukyu Vice is a joint, fixed-wing aviation command and control exercise that provides critical training to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing tactical air control personnel through offensive, defensive and counter-air live-flight scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 03:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867357
    VIRIN: 221201-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363423
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, VMFA-312 Arrive at Kadena Air Base in Support of Ryukyu Vice 23.1 (B-Roll), by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F/A-18
    VMFA-312
    MAG-12
    UDP
    1stMAW
    Ryukyu Vice 23.1

