Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 18th Wing command chief, and their spouses wish Team Kadena and the Shogun warriors happy holidays at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2022. Eaglin, Woods and their spouses recognized the Airmen, civilians and families that make the Kadena mission possible. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 01:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867354
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-IK699-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109363250
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KAB Holiday Greeting 2022, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USPACOM
Christmas
Happy Holidays
USINDO-PACOM
