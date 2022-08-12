221208-N-ZQ263-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors form the phrase "Beat Army" on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867330
|VIRIN:
|221208-N-ZQ263-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109362606
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Go Navy Beat Army, by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT