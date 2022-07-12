Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division- Go Army Beat Navy Hype Video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    25th Infantry Division soldiers show support for West Point Army football on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2022. Soldiers from around the 25th ID performed a football mission for West Point football (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867325
    VIRIN: 221207-A-LE512-2002
    Filename: DOD_109362509
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: HI, US

    This work, 25th Infantry Division- Go Army Beat Navy Hype Video, by SGT Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tropic Lightning
    Go Army Beat Navy
    Strike Hard
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

