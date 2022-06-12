Steel Knight 23: F-25B Lightning II refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), set up and operate a forward arming and refueling point at the Laguna Node to refuel a F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd MAW during exercise Steel Knight, on Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2022. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of 1 Marine Expeditionary Force and fleet maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson)