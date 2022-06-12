Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23: F-25B Lightning II refueling

    LAGUNA ARMY AIRFIELD, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), set up and operate a forward arming and refueling point at the Laguna Node to refuel a F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd MAW during exercise Steel Knight, on Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2022. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of 1 Marine Expeditionary Force and fleet maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867258
    VIRIN: 221206-M-GO078-1001
    Filename: DOD_109361861
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: LAGUNA ARMY AIRFIELD, AZ, US

    This work, Steel Knight 23: F-25B Lightning II refueling, by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP
    3rd MAW
    Steel Knight
    F-35B Lightning II

