U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), set up and operate a forward arming and refueling point at the Laguna Node to refuel a F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd MAW during exercise Steel Knight, on Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2022. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of 1 Marine Expeditionary Force and fleet maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867258
|VIRIN:
|221206-M-GO078-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109361861
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|LAGUNA ARMY AIRFIELD, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 23: F-25B Lightning II refueling, by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
