    Around the Air Force: Raider Unveiled, Airmen Fly HEXA, Turning Flowers into Tires

    12.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, the new B-21 Raider long-range bomber rolls out for public view, Airmen get a chance to fly the HEXA, an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle, and the Air Force Research Lab is working toward creating a domestic supply of rubber for aircraft tires using dandelions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 11:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Raider Unveiled, Airmen Fly HEXA, Turning Flowers into Tires, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

