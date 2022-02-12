Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Atlantic Resolve Arrives at Port Gdynia

    GDYNIA, POLAND

    12.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 80TH Movement Control Team "outlaws", 330th Transportation Battalion, assisted the 598th Transportation Brigade - SDDC with more than 640 pieces of equipment from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, were off-loaded at the port facility located in Gdynia, Poland, December 3, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 04:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867220
    VIRIN: 221203-A-MP101-002
    Filename: DOD_109361029
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: GDYNIA, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Atlantic Resolve Arrives at Port Gdynia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

