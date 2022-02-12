Operation Atlantic Resolve Arrives at Port Gdynia

Soldiers assigned to the 80TH Movement Control Team "outlaws", 330th Transportation Battalion, assisted the 598th Transportation Brigade - SDDC with more than 640 pieces of equipment from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, were off-loaded at the port facility located in Gdynia, Poland, December 3, 2022.
|12.02.2022
|12.08.2022 04:10
|Package
|867220
|221203-A-MP101-002
|DOD_109361029
|00:02:02
|GDYNIA, PL
|2
|2
