Operation Atlantic Resolve Arrives at Port Gdynia

Soldiers assigned to the 80TH Movement Control Team "outlaws", 330th Transportation Battalion, assisted the 598th Transportation Brigade - SDDC with more than 640 pieces of equipment from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, were off-loaded at the port facility located in Gdynia, Poland, December 3, 2022.