The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade attends Exercise Falcon Autumn 22 in the Netherlands Oct. 31- Nov. 10, 2022. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 03:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867212
|VIRIN:
|221109-A-GB404-746
|Filename:
|DOD_109360973
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 12 CAB joins the Netherlands and Poland at Falcon Autumn, by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
eucom
featurehighlight
strongertogether
target_news_europe
armynewswire
