    12 CAB joins the Netherlands and Poland at Falcon Autumn

    NETHERLANDS

    11.09.2022

    Video by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade attends Exercise Falcon Autumn 22 in the Netherlands Oct. 31- Nov. 10, 2022. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 03:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867212
    VIRIN: 221109-A-GB404-746
    Filename: DOD_109360973
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: NL

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12 CAB joins the Netherlands and Poland at Falcon Autumn, by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    eucom
    featurehighlight
    strongertogether
    target_news_europe
    armynewswire
    victorycorps

