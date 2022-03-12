Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DAIG 245th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Soldiers, Army Civilian employees and their family members are seen in a video commemorating the 245th birthday of the Inspector General system. Photos are from the celebration in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 3, 2022. The Army IG system was created by an act of the Continental Congress on Dec. 13, 1777. (U.S. Army video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 19:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867162
    VIRIN: 221203-A-A4438-1702
    Filename: DOD_109360423
    Length: 00:09:28
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAIG 245th Birthday , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    Army
    IG
    inspector general

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT