DAIG 245th Birthday

U.S. Soldiers, Army Civilian employees and their family members are seen in a video commemorating the 245th birthday of the Inspector General system. Photos are from the celebration in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 3, 2022. The Army IG system was created by an act of the Continental Congress on Dec. 13, 1777. (U.S. Army video)