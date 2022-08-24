Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humphreys' History- Col Brian D. Allgood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2022

    Video by Pfc. Nathanial Johnson 

    AFN Humphreys

    Humphreys' History covers the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, also known as BDAACH.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 20:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 867154
    VIRIN: 220824-A-JL185-624
    Filename: DOD_109360347
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys' History- Col Brian D. Allgood, by PFC Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN USAG Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT