    Humphreys' History- Col Lewis L. Millet

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.30.2022

    Video by Pfc. Nathanial Johnson 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Millett Gate also known as the Anjeong-ri gate was named after Colonel Lewis Lee Millett.
    He served in World War II, the Korean war, and the Vietnam war. During the Korean war, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for leading the last major American Bayonet charge.
    On 7 February 1951, near Soam-Ni in korea, he placed himself at the head of two other platoons, ordered fixed bayonets, and led an assault up the fire-swept hill. In the fierce charge, Millett bayoneted two enemy soldiers and continued on, throwing grenades, clubbing and bayoneting the enemy, while urging his men forward by shouting encouragement. Military journalist Marshall described the attack as “the most complete bayonet charge by American troops since Cold Harbor.”
    He died of congestive heart failure on November 14, 2009. But his leadership during the assault is stilled remembered by the Gate named after him, “The Millett Gate”.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 867153
    VIRIN: 221130-A-JL185-279
    Filename: DOD_109360346
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    by PFC Nathanial Johnson

