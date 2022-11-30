Humphreys' History- Col Lewis L. Millet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Millett Gate also known as the Anjeong-ri gate was named after Colonel Lewis Lee Millett.

He served in World War II, the Korean war, and the Vietnam war. During the Korean war, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for leading the last major American Bayonet charge.

On 7 February 1951, near Soam-Ni in korea, he placed himself at the head of two other platoons, ordered fixed bayonets, and led an assault up the fire-swept hill. In the fierce charge, Millett bayoneted two enemy soldiers and continued on, throwing grenades, clubbing and bayoneting the enemy, while urging his men forward by shouting encouragement. Military journalist Marshall described the attack as “the most complete bayonet charge by American troops since Cold Harbor.”

He died of congestive heart failure on November 14, 2009. But his leadership during the assault is stilled remembered by the Gate named after him, “The Millett Gate”.