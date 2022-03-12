Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDARNG Holiday Ruck

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland Army National Guard 231st Chemical Company conducts a holiday ruck march alongside the 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment to deliver non-perishable food items and toys to those in need in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Dec. 3, 2022. The 231st Chemical Company conducts the holiday ruck annually. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 18:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867149
    VIRIN: 221203-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109360319
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 

    This work, MDARNG Holiday Ruck, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ruck March
    Toys for Tots
    Christmas
    Happy Holiday

