MDARNG Holiday Ruck

The Maryland Army National Guard 231st Chemical Company conducts a holiday ruck march alongside the 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment to deliver non-perishable food items and toys to those in need in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Dec. 3, 2022. The 231st Chemical Company conducts the holiday ruck annually. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|12.03.2022
|12.07.2022 18:01
|Package
|867149
|221203-Z-OV020-1001
|DOD_109360319
|00:00:44
|REISTERSTOWN, MD, US
|0
|0
