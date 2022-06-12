The Last Patch- 1AD Army-Navy2022 Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year's Army-Navy football game between the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis is scheduled to be played Dec. 10, 2022. The U.S.M.A. uniforms proudly feature the history and lineage of the 1st Armored Division. (U.S. Army Video by Maj. Paul O'Daniel)