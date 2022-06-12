Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Last Patch- 1AD Army-Navy2022 Hype Video

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Maj. Paul Odaniel 

    1st Armored Division

    This year's Army-Navy football game between the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis is scheduled to be played Dec. 10, 2022. The U.S.M.A. uniforms proudly feature the history and lineage of the 1st Armored Division. (U.S. Army Video by Maj. Paul O'Daniel)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 18:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867138
    VIRIN: 221206-A-LA260-261
    PIN: 221206
    Filename: DOD_109360267
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    1AD
    Army-Navy Game
    Iron Soldiers
    Army Navy
    Army-Navy2022

