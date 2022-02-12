Colombian Army Partner Nation Instructor with Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Col. Edgar Alfonso Guerrero Mora sends Holiday greetings. He is from Bogota, Colombia.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 16:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867127
|VIRIN:
|221202-D-LM057-349
|Filename:
|DOD_109360115
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|BOGOTA, CO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Colombian Army Col. Edgar A Guerrero Mora - WHINSEC Fort Benning, Ga - Telemundo - Holiday, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT