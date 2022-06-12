Lt. Col. Tania Donovan from Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, III Armored Corps, gives a special shoutout to her family in Fort Hood, Texas, December 6, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 17:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867126
|VIRIN:
|221206-A-BJ454-604
|Filename:
|DOD_109360106
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Tania Donovan - Telemundo - Holiday, by SGT Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT