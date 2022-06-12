Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Tania Donovan - Telemundo - Holiday

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Barnes 

    III Armored Corps

    Lt. Col. Tania Donovan from Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, III Armored Corps, gives a special shoutout to her family in Fort Hood, Texas, December 6, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 17:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867126
    VIRIN: 221206-A-BJ454-604
    Filename: DOD_109360106
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    This work, Lt. Col. Tania Donovan - Telemundo - Holiday, by SGT Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

