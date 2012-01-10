Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    416th TEC - Army vs Navy

    DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Espinosa 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    416th TEC leadership - Go Army, Beat Navy!
    Commanding General Maj. Gen. Brian E. Miller & Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Dieckman deliver a spirit message to the Army Black Knights.
    We will be watching!
    See you the gridiron.

    Video by:
    Master Sgt. Jessica Espinosa

    Production by:
    Staff Sgt. Christopher Lindborg

    Explosion:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/157215/usmc-explosives-footage
    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES
    10.01.2012
    Video by 2nd Lt. Sarah Mobilio
    Marine Corps Installations East

    Engineer:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/402856/engineers-construct-fire-base
    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES
    05.07.2015
    Video by Sgt. Eric-James Estrada
    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 15:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 867117
    VIRIN: 221208-A-GJ534-1206
    Filename: DOD_109359926
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DARIEN, IL, US 

    football
    Army vs Navy
    Midshipman
    Black Knights
    AcademyGames2022

