Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Leadership and Tactics Instructor, Staff Sgt. Christopher Robey sends Holiday greeting. He is from Villalba, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 15:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867115
|VIRIN:
|221202-D-LM057-141
|Filename:
|DOD_109359890
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|VILLALBA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Christopher Robey - WHINSEC, Fort Benning, GA - Telemundo - Holiday, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT