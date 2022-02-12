Maj. Jeffery Fritz, U.S liaison officer to the German Army Headquarters, speaks with Col. Peter Eichelsdorfer, deputy commander of the 23rd Mountain Brigade of the German Army at the Black Rapids Training Site in central Alaska. Representatives of the Bundeswehr are visiting Alaska to enhance relationships between the two nations and explore training opportunities in the region. (US Army video by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 13:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|867084
|VIRIN:
|221201-A-RW124-0014
|Filename:
|DOD_109359470
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
German Army delegation visit enhances partnerships with Army in Alaska
German Army delegation visit enhances partnerships with Army in Alaska
