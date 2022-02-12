Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Army delegation visit enhances partnerships with Army in Alaska

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Jeffery Fritz, U.S liaison officer to the German Army Headquarters, speaks with Col. Peter Eichelsdorfer, deputy commander of the 23rd Mountain Brigade of the German Army at the Black Rapids Training Site in central Alaska. Representatives of the Bundeswehr are visiting Alaska to enhance relationships between the two nations and explore training opportunities in the region. (US Army video by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 13:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 867084
    VIRIN: 221201-A-RW124-0014
    Filename: DOD_109359470
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    This work, German Army delegation visit enhances partnerships with Army in Alaska, by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    German Army delegation visit enhances partnerships with Army in Alaska

    TAGS

    Fort Wainwright
    11th Airborne Division
    Northern Warfare Training Center
    Bundeswehr
    Black Rapids
    Arctic training

