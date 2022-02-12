German Army delegation visit enhances partnerships with Army in Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Jeffery Fritz, U.S liaison officer to the German Army Headquarters, speaks with Col. Peter Eichelsdorfer, deputy commander of the 23rd Mountain Brigade of the German Army at the Black Rapids Training Site in central Alaska. Representatives of the Bundeswehr are visiting Alaska to enhance relationships between the two nations and explore training opportunities in the region. (US Army video by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)