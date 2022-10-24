Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange LG Hiring - Stacey Brown, Materials Handler II, Waco Distribution Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WACO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Exchange LG Hiring - Stacey Brown, Materials Handler II, Waco Distribution Center presents her experience working with the Exchange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867071
    VIRIN: 120722-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_109359362
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WACO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange LG Hiring - Stacey Brown, Materials Handler II, Waco Distribution Center, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    LG Exchange Hiring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT