U.S. Army Combat Medics navigate through different tasks during the Best Medic Competition of the Medical Readiness Command, Europe. The event included the Army Combat Fitness Test, obstacle course, M-4 qualification, land navigation, a Tactical Combat Casualty Care assessment, Tactical Foot March, a combat Water Survival test and a first aid to a military working dog as Mystery Event. Baumholder, Germany, November 30, 2022 (U.S. Army Video by Oliver Sommer)
Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 06:30
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|867036
VIRIN:
|221130-A-TG544-006
Filename:
|DOD_109358839
Length:
|00:07:33
Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Best Medic identified by Medical Readiness Command, Europe, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
