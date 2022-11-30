Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Medic identified by Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    11.30.2022

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Combat Medics navigate through different tasks during the Best Medic Competition of the Medical Readiness Command, Europe. The event included the Army Combat Fitness Test, obstacle course, M-4 qualification, land navigation, a Tactical Combat Casualty Care assessment, Tactical Foot March, a combat Water Survival test and a first aid to a military working dog as Mystery Event. Baumholder, Germany, November 30, 2022 (U.S. Army Video by Oliver Sommer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 06:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867033
    VIRIN: 221130-A-TG544-004
    Filename: DOD_109358836
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Medic identified by Medical Readiness Command, Europe, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

