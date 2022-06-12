U.S Army soldiers compete in their Best Squad Separates competition on Fort Bragg, N.C Dec 6. (U.S Army b - roll by Sgt. Daniel Ramos)
|12.06.2022
|12.07.2022 06:02
|B-Roll
|867028
|221207-A-JN358-1002
|DOD_109358816
|00:04:09
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|2
|2
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Separates B - Roll Dec 6, by SGT Daniel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
