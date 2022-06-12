Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Separates B - Roll Dec 6

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Ramos 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S Army soldiers compete in their Best Squad Separates competition on Fort Bragg, N.C Dec 6. (U.S Army b - roll by Sgt. Daniel Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 06:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867028
    VIRIN: 221207-A-JN358-1002
    Filename: DOD_109358816
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Separates B - Roll Dec 6, by SGT Daniel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Teamwork
    Best Squad
    B Roll

