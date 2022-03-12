Base residents and Japanese locals participated in the holiday tree lighting celebration at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 3 Dec. 2022. MCAS Iwakuni hosts the holiday tree lighting annually to foster friendship and boost morale during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 22:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867001
|VIRIN:
|221203-M-TU094-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109358300
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Holiday Tree Lighting, by Cpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
