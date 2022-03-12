Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Holiday Tree Lighting

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.03.2022

    Video by Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Base residents and Japanese locals participated in the holiday tree lighting celebration at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 3 Dec. 2022. MCAS Iwakuni hosts the holiday tree lighting annually to foster friendship and boost morale during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 22:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867001
    VIRIN: 221203-M-TU094-002
    Filename: DOD_109358300
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Holiday Tree Lighting, by Cpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    holiday
    Tree lighting

