Aircrew from the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, airdrop pallets of donated supplies gathered by private organizations to islands throughout the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is the longest running Department of Defense humanitarian mission that delivers critical aid to island communities throughout the western Pacific while also providing an opportunity for aircrew to hone important skills needed for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 01:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866990
|VIRIN:
|221205-F-EM228-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109358168
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 22, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
