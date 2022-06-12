President Biden Delivers Remarks at TSMC Semiconductor Plant

President Biden discusses how his economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, rebuilding supply chains, and creating good-paying jobs in Arizona and across the country.
Phoenix, AZ
|12.06.2022
|12.06.2022 22:59
|Briefings
|866988
|DOD_109358136
|00:18:16
|DC, US
|4
|4
