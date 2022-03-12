Local community members joined with airmen from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and Republic of Korea Air Force to participate in a bundle build event as part of Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, air drop operations include more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 18:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866987
|VIRIN:
|211203-F-KS661-159
|Filename:
|DOD_109358135
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2022 - Bundle Packing & Decorating, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
