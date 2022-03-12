Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Christmas Drop 2022 - Bundle Packing & Decorating

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Local community members joined with airmen from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and Republic of Korea Air Force to participate in a bundle build event as part of Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, air drop operations include more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866987
    VIRIN: 211203-F-KS661-159
    Filename: DOD_109358135
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2022 - Bundle Packing & Decorating, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    alliance
    partnership
    humanitarian aid
    OCD 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT