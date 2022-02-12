Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th AS connects with 509th BW for first C-17, B-2 specialized fuel operation (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, stationed at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, and 509th Bomb Wing, stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, conduct a specialized fuel operation from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III to a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Dec. 2, 2022. The SFO marks the first time a C-17 refueled a B-2, increasing flexibility for the bomber to conduct agile combat employment operations. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866981
    VIRIN: 221202-F-UQ958-7001
    Filename: DOD_109358092
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th AS connects with 509th BW for first C-17, B-2 specialized fuel operation (B-Roll), by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    B-2
    1CTCS
    C-17A Globemaster III
    15 AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT