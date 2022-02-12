15th AS connects with 509th BW for first C-17, B-2 specialized fuel operation (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, stationed at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, and 509th Bomb Wing, stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, conduct a specialized fuel operation from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III to a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Dec. 2, 2022. The SFO marks the first time a C-17 refueled a B-2, increasing flexibility for the bomber to conduct agile combat employment operations. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)