Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, stationed at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, and 509th Bomb Wing, stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, conduct a specialized fuel operation from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III to a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Dec. 2, 2022. The SFO marks the first time a C-17 refueled a B-2, increasing flexibility for the bomber to conduct agile combat employment operations. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 18:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866981
|VIRIN:
|221202-F-UQ958-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109358092
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 15th AS connects with 509th BW for first C-17, B-2 specialized fuel operation (B-Roll), by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
