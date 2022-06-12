Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASA Investiture Ceremony in honor of Mr. Yves Fontaine

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) Investiture Ceremony in honor of Mr. Yves Fontaine.

    Hosted by Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Christine E. Wormuth.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 15:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 866958
    Filename: DOD_109357574
    Length: 00:08:45
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, CASA Investiture Ceremony in honor of Mr. Yves Fontaine , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army
    CASA
    Yves Fontaine
    Christine E. Wormuth

