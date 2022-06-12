Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) Investiture Ceremony in honor of Mr. Yves Fontaine.
Hosted by Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Christine E. Wormuth.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 15:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|866958
|Filename:
|DOD_109357574
|Length:
|00:08:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CASA Investiture Ceremony in honor of Mr. Yves Fontaine , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT