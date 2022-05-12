Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron conduct sensitive site exploitation training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2022. Exercise Green Goblin is an annual combat camera training exercise conducted by the (1CTCS) at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. This four-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866956
|VIRIN:
|221205-F-TK526-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109357571
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|JOINT-BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Green Goblin 22 - Night 1, by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
