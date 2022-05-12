Green Goblin 22 - Night 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron conduct sensitive site exploitation training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2022. Exercise Green Goblin is an annual combat camera training exercise conducted by the (1CTCS) at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. This four-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)