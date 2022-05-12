Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Goblin 22 - Night 1

    JOINT-BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron conduct sensitive site exploitation training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2022. Exercise Green Goblin is an annual combat camera training exercise conducted by the (1CTCS) at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. This four-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 15:31
    This work, Green Goblin 22 - Night 1, by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Night Vision
    1st Combat Camera
    Squadron
    1CTCS
    Low-Light
    Green Goblin

